Jail sentence for Derry man who threatened doctor

A Derry man who threatened to damage property belonging to a doctor who had dealt with him while in custody has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Gérard Terence Given,, 30, of Circular Road in the Creggan area of the city, admitted a series of offences that occurred in March and April this year.

The court was told that on March 26 police received a report of a fight in Margaret in the city's Waterside area but when they arrived there was not fight but a number of residents were in the street.

The court heard Given emerged from a house drinking a can of beer and became abusive towards police.

He was warned about his behaviour but persisted and was arrested.

The court heard also that on April 23 police were called to an incident at around 2.55am.

When they arrived there Given was changing a tyre on a vehicle.

A discussion took place before Given committed what were described as 'technical assaults' on police by waving a wrench at them. CS spray was used.

While in custody Given made a threat against the female doctor telling a custody officer he knew where the doctor lived.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that far too many people in Derry 'don't know how to mind their own business.'

Defence counsel, Ciaran Roddy, said Given did not need to involve himself in either of the incidents.

He said the most serious was the threat against the doctor and this was something Given 'deeply regrets'.

The barrister said the driving charge was one where Given had not driven the vehicle.

Judge McElholm said the doctor was only doing her job which was to take samples and make reports not to make decisions.

He added: "I don't expect any doctor to put up with this sort of thing especially when they are under so much pressure due to the pandemic."

He sentenced Given to eight months in prison, disqualified him from driving for six months and fined him £200.