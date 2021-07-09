Derry U20 team named for championship opener

Derry U20 manager Paddy Bradley has named his side for Friday's Ulster championship clash with Monaghan at Celtic Park.
The side is skippered by Glen's Conleth McGuckian, one of six who played in the 2018 minor final defeat to Monaghan.
The others are Enda Downey, Iarlaith Donaghy, Aidan McCluskey, Ronan McFaul and Sean Kearney who came off the bench that night in Armagh.
Niall Doyle played midfield that night, but has been injured for much of the season and is listed on the bench.
Monaghan won three of the last two Ulster minor titles and were beaten by Derry in last Friday's refixed 2020 final.
DERRY: Jack Scullion (Lavey), Odhran McLarnon (Kilrea), Ronan McFaul (Bellaghy), Aidan McCluskey (Magherafelt), James McGurk (Lavey), Jamie Duggan (Lavey), Shane McGrogan (Newbridge), Iarlaith Donaghy (Lissan), Oisin McErlean (Bellaghy), Darragh McGilligan (Dungiven), Enda Downey (Lavey), Conleth McGuckian (Capt. - Glen), Cahir McMonagle (Steelstown), Sean Kearney (Swatragh), Conor McAteer (Newbridge)
SUBS: Callum Lagan (Loup), Conor Devlin (Ogra Colmcille), Eoin McKeever (Dungiven), Adam Canavan (Loup), Niall Doyle (Ballinascreen), Oran McMenamin (Steelstown), Cahir Higgins (Dungiven), Ryan Lennox (Magherafelt)
More News
Staff from the Walled City Brewery pictured with Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to Derry.
Pictured at the Forum clinic today, left to right, anaesthetist Dr Mukesh Chugh, nurse Kathleen Crossan and pharmacist Ryan Duffy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.