Anger as vandals once again target popular Derry park

A Derry park has been damaged by vandals for the second time in a week.

Seating and trees were damaged in the latest incident at Ballyarnett Country Park.

It follows the recent damage caused to the children's play area in the park.

The park has reopened after being closed to allow repairs to be carried out.

Emmet Doyle, Aontu councillor the area, said: “The latest vandalism, coupled with well-known issues around drinking and drug use at night in the park, has a negative effect on regular users of the park and council must now rethink investment to secure the park at night.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy said she was 'very disappointed' by the latest attack.

“This is a much used and loved local facility that is very popular with families and dog walkers.

"There is no excuse for wanton destruction.

"I would appeal to the council to look at how we implement the wider master plan for the park, this master plan could see a community element to the overall management of the park with an on-site presence.

“It is sad that such a step is necessary but we need to act to protect this park for the public.

"I would also appeal to local young people to respect the space and facilities that we have; they have been hard fought for and hard won for their community.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Duffy is to bring a motion before this month's meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council calling on the local authority to mark the 90th anniversary of aviator Amelia Earhart historic trans-Atlantic flight which ended when she landed in a field which is part of the Ballyarnett park.

In doing so, she said it would see Ms Earthart achievement 'remembered and celebrated for its great stride in female aviation'.

Earhart made aviation history when she became the first women to fly solo across the Atlantic in June 1932, her 14 hour 56 minute flight ending when she landed in a field in Ballyarnett.

She had intended to fly to Paris in her single engine Lockheed Vega plane.

During an attempt at becoming the first female to complete a circumnaviga- tional flight of the globe in 1937 in a Purdue- funded Lockheed Model 10-E Electra she, and navi- gator Fred Noonan, dis- appeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Isla, three weeks before her 40th birthday.

The duo were officially declared dead 18 months later. Investigations and public interest in their disappearance still continue almost 90 years later.

The Amelia Earhart Cottage within the local park is named in her honour.