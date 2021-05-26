Destined to launch new cycle club at its Derry base

26/05/2021
Contact
Destine will launch its cycle club on Tuesday next, June 1.
Destined, the Derry learning disability charity, will next week launch a new cycling club at its North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road next week..
The group recently opened their facilities and programmes following the Covid 19 lockdown.
Speaking before the launch, Charlene Keenan, Destined general manager, said “Our members have been on lockdown for over a year now and have not been able to participate in the normal Destined fitness programmes of swimming, walking, football or attending a gym. So the cycle club will help them to get out and keep healthy.”
The launch will be performed by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney.
He said: “I’m delighted to help launch this new cycling club which is a fantastic initiative from Destined. Many of us have been missing getting to do more normal things like meeting friends and exercising over the past year, and the cycling club is a great way for everyone to now safely meet up and have fun.”
The group intends to make use of the adjacent cycle path along the River Foyle that will ensure that new riders are in a safe place.
The club will support people with disabilities to learn how to cycle and the bicycles will be available at all times and days for use.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Chief executive Kieran Phelan with Cloud 360 Accounting staff, Marisa McCallion, front, and back, from left, Jennifer Greer, Linda Doherty, Donna Rodgers and Emmajane McAneney
Fermanagh's Ciaran Corrigan and Derry's Padraig McGrogan chase the loose ball during Saturday's league clash at Owenbeg. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.