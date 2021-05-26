Destined to launch new cycle club at its Derry base

Destined, the Derry learning disability charity, will next week launch a new cycling club at its North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road next week..

The group recently opened their facilities and programmes following the Covid 19 lockdown.

Speaking before the launch, Charlene Keenan, Destined general manager, said “Our members have been on lockdown for over a year now and have not been able to participate in the normal Destined fitness programmes of swimming, walking, football or attending a gym. So the cycle club will help them to get out and keep healthy.”

The launch will be performed by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney.

He said: “I’m delighted to help launch this new cycling club which is a fantastic initiative from Destined. Many of us have been missing getting to do more normal things like meeting friends and exercising over the past year, and the cycling club is a great way for everyone to now safely meet up and have fun.”

The group intends to make use of the adjacent cycle path along the River Foyle that will ensure that new riders are in a safe place.

The club will support people with disabilities to learn how to cycle and the bicycles will be available at all times and days for use.