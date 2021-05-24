Derry young people's images of hope tied round Peace Tree

Yellow ribbons attached to messages of hope from Derry schoolchildren have been tied to the Peace Tree in Eglinton.

Pupils and staff from Good Shepherd Primary School and Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery were joined in the village by Deputy Mayor Graham Warke as Derry Junior Chamber launched its 'Campaign of Hope.'

The messages have been written by local schoolchildren and community groups on laser cut wooden tags and tied to the tree with yellow ribbons to symbolise the Junior Chamber's plan to turn the city sunshine yellow with hope following Covid-19.

Through the messages, the youngsters have expressed their hopes and optimism for the future following the many challenges presented by the pandemic over the past 14 months.

The event launched ‘Campaign of Hope’ which will see a series of small to medium sized events held from May to December 2021 on the concept of hope and engaging young people in the message, including a key ‘Day of Hope’ event in August.