Police appeal for information after a window is smashed during an attack on a house in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating an incident in which an elderly man was left traumatised when a window in his home in the Newbuildings area of the city was smashed on Sunday night.
Appealing for anyone with information to come forward a PSNI spokesperson said: “We all should feel safe and happy in our homes and no one has the right to take this away, especially from the elderly and vulnerable in our society.
"Police at Waterside are currently investigating the incident and appeal to anyone who has any information on those responsible to please contact us on 101.”
