Arson attacks on homes and a van in Derry this morning described as 'attempted murder'

Arson attacks on homes and a vehicle in Derry this morning have been described as 'attempted murder'.

At around 3am, a number of wheelie bins were set on fire and placed against houses in the Hawkins Street, Grove Place and Georges Street areas of the city.

A van parked in an alleyway behind nearby Kennedy Place was also set on fire.

The same people are believed to have been responsible for all the attacks.

Local residents and fire crews managed to put out all the blazes before they spread to the surrounding houses.

However, DUP councillor, Graham Warke, said those responsible for starting the fires were guilty of 'attempted murder'.

“To put a burning wheelie bin up against a house in the middle of the night, that's attempted murder and there can be no doubt about it,” said Alderman Warke.

“What kind of people do such reckless and stupid things?

“Only for the quick actions of some of the local residents in keeping the fires at bay until the Fire Service arrived, we could easily be looking at people having being killed in their own homes.

“This is shocking behaviour and we need to catch the people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who seen anything suspicious in the area or who has information about the attacks to contact police and help bring these people to justice.”

The PSNI are investigating this morning's incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Strand Road station on 101 or the Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.