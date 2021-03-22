Houses on a new development in Derry will go on sale tomorrow.

There will be a total of 21 properties built in the Stoney Manor development.

It is being built on a large site off the main Victoria Road.

The houses will include three and four bedroom properties.

The price of the houses range from £164,950 to £249,950.

Bookings for the new houses will open tomorrow, March 23.

