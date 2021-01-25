Contact
People urged to only attend Altnagelvin Hospital Emergency Department if you have a 'medical or mental health emergency' this evening
The Emergency Department (ED) at Altnagelvin Hospital is extremely busy this evening, the Western Health Trust has said.
The Trust has urged to only attend the department for emergencies.
A Trust spokespeson said, "There are currently 78 people in our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital at present.
"It is important that you only attend the ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency.
"Please consider alternative healthcare options available to you at this time."
"Thank you for your patience and cooperation. this time"
A new ‘Phone First’ service was launched today in the Emergency Departments and Urgent Care and Treatment Unit.
The number to ring - 0300 020 6000
Text relay number - 0870 240 5152
