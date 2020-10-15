Derry City's Friday night trip to league leaders Shamrock Rovers has been cancelled

Contact
Derry City's Airtricity League visit to the Tallaght Stadium to face league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Friday night (October 16) has been postponed.
There has been one positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the Rovers squad and due to the high number of close contacts within the squad the club's next three fixtures will be rescheduled.
Derry City sit seventh in the table and their next game is at home to Dundalk on Monday, October 19 at 5.45pm.
GAMES OFF
Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, October 16
Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, October 19
Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic, October 23
A new fixture schedule will be announced in due course.
