Mayor calls on communities to support steps against Covid-19

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has been liaising with community leaders across the Derry and Strabane area to call for their support in the efforts to combat the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in the North West.



The Mayor has called on the chairs of the eight Local Community Growth Partnerships to help share messaging on the ground in local community areas, and help people understand the importance of adhering to the localised restrictions.



The Mayor joined with the Growth Partnerships in a special video message at the weekend to appeal to communities to step up once more and rally to protect the most vulnerable.



"When the lockdown began in March and the reality of how this was going to deeply impact on local people became apparent, our community leaders and Community Growth Partnerships responded immediately," he said.



"They used their networks to establish a swift and coordinated response that dealt with the effects in a targeted and effective manner. This was one of the key reasons why Derry and Strabane were so successful in the initial stages of this pandemic, and I know we can rely on this community spirit once again.



"With the case numbers continuing to climb here, and the prospect of further restrictive measures in the coming weeks, now more than ever we need to dig deep and work together to ensure we all take responsibility and follow the guidelines.



"Derry and Strabane is a place renowned for its community resilience and we can draw on those strengths to curb the spread of this virus. I am calling on all our community groups and representatives to enforce this message in their own areas, to reach out to both young and old, and ensure everyone is aware of the guidance and the very simple measures that can make a difference.”



He concluded: "Wash your hands, socially distance, avoid travel unless absolutely essential and always wear a face mask in shops and confined areas. If we do these things, then we can work together to protect all our families, friends and loved ones."