Local soccer club suspend underage activities after 'several' confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the locality

Draperstown Celtic to make a further decision next week

Local soccer club suspend underage activities after 'several' confirmed cases of Covid-19

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Local soccer club Draperstown Celtic have cancelled all underage games and activities following 'several' confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the area.

In a statement released on its social media channels, the club mentioned that a family had 'connections to the club'.

"The Committee of Draperstown Celtic have taken the decision of cancelling all youth training and games for this week," the statement read.

"This includes the Football Development Centre. We will make a further decision on Tuesday 22nd September when the issue becomes clearer.

"We are disappointed that we have to do this but the safety and welfare of our members and their families are the most important thing to us.

"We are currently liaising with the Public Health Authority on the next stages and we will keep you informed."

