The latest local soccer player commits to Coleraine

Contact
Aaron Canning signs for another three seasons
Coleraine completed a busy weekend with the Limavady man Aaron Canning on new deal, following from fellow Limavady man Stephen Lowry and former Derry GAA star Eoin Bradley.
Canning put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal that will tie him down to the club until the end of 2022/23 season.
‘Snowy’ is the most established of the current first-team squad with 291 and has scored 14 goals.
The defender has been in fine form this season, his second stint with the club, and collected his first winners’ medal in Coleraine colours as the Bannsiders lifted the League Cup against Crusaders, for whom Stephen Lowry's brother Philip plays.
“The three-year deal for Aaron is testament to performances of the highest standard this season,” commented Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, who believes Canning has more to offer.
“At 28-years-old, he is coming into his prime and the deal is brilliant for Aaron and the club.
“I always felt he had the potential to be a centre-half and he has excelled there this season. He has also weighed in with a lot of important goals which we’ve been looking for.
“He has been a joy to watch this season and has been one of the stand out performers in the league. He provides us with a lot of experience in terms of appearances and I’m sure the best is yet to come from Aaron.”
RELATED
- Eoin Bradley commits future to Coleraine. More...
- Lowry signs for another season. More...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.