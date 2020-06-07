The latest local soccer player commits to Coleraine

Coleraine completed a busy weekend with the Limavady man Aaron Canning on new deal, following from fellow Limavady man Stephen Lowry and former Derry GAA star Eoin Bradley.

Canning put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal that will tie him down to the club until the end of 2022/23 season.

‘Snowy’ is the most established of the current first-team squad with 291 and has scored 14 goals.

The defender has been in fine form this season, his second stint with the club, and collected his first winners’ medal in Coleraine colours as the Bannsiders lifted the League Cup against Crusaders, for whom Stephen Lowry's brother Philip plays.

“The three-year deal for Aaron is testament to performances of the highest standard this season,” commented Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, who believes Canning has more to offer.

“At 28-years-old, he is coming into his prime and the deal is brilliant for Aaron and the club.

“I always felt he had the potential to be a centre-half and he has excelled there this season. He has also weighed in with a lot of important goals which we’ve been looking for.

“He has been a joy to watch this season and has been one of the stand out performers in the league. He provides us with a lot of experience in terms of appearances and I’m sure the best is yet to come from Aaron.”

