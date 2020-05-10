Contact

Derry community worker concerned at 'street parties' that are taking place in the city

Martin Connolly says such events are undermining the work of the NHS in tacking the coronavirus

30 million children’s lives at risk from secondary effects of coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry community worker has expressed concern about 'street parties' being held in the city.

In recent days a number of events have been organised in local areas.

The good weather and bank holiday weekend have added to the party atmosphere.

However, Martin Connolly, a community worker who has been involved in a project reaching out to vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic, urged people to think carefully before organising or taking part in such events.

Writing on Facebook, in a message which has been shared many times, Mr Connolly wrote: "As a community worker I would appeal to those organising "street parties" think before you act, listen to what Dr. Tom Black has said and how our actions have saved lives, photos I have seen recently undermine the work of the NHS, our community resilience teams, and the lack of social distancing is breaking every rule and risking lives.

"We are in a good place today because of our actions, entertainers please think about this, there will be a time when we can celebrate and party, please, please help our communities suppress this virus..."

