Derry community worker concerned at 'street parties' that are taking place in the city

A Derry community worker has expressed concern about 'street parties' being held in the city.

In recent days a number of events have been organised in local areas.

The good weather and bank holiday weekend have added to the party atmosphere.

However, Martin Connolly, a community worker who has been involved in a project reaching out to vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic, urged people to think carefully before organising or taking part in such events.

Writing on Facebook, in a message which has been shared many times, Mr Connolly wrote: "As a community worker I would appeal to those organising "street parties" think before you act, listen to what Dr. Tom Black has said and how our actions have saved lives, photos I have seen recently undermine the work of the NHS, our community resilience teams, and the lack of social distancing is breaking every rule and risking lives.

"We are in a good place today because of our actions, entertainers please think about this, there will be a time when we can celebrate and party, please, please help our communities suppress this virus..."