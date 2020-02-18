End of an era in Derry estate as demolition works begins on a 50-year-old community centre

Demolition work has begun on one of Derry's best known community centres.

Shantallow Community Centre is being knocked down to make way for a new facility.

Local residents are delighted to be getting the new facility but many are also sad to see the old building go.

The community centre has been a landmark building in Shantallow area for many years.

Generations of young people have been through its doors and until its recent closure, the centre was still playing a key part in the life of the local community.

It is estimated that the new centre (above) will cost £2.4m to build.