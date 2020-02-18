End of an era in Derry estate as demolition works begins on a 50-year-old community centre

Contact
Demolition work has begun on Shantallow Community Centre.
Demolition work has begun on one of Derry's best known community centres.
Shantallow Community Centre is being knocked down to make way for a new facility.
Local residents are delighted to be getting the new facility but many are also sad to see the old building go.
The community centre has been a landmark building in Shantallow area for many years.
Generations of young people have been through its doors and until its recent closure, the centre was still playing a key part in the life of the local community.
It is estimated that the new centre (above) will cost £2.4m to build.
