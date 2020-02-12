Derry's council has been nominated for an award for how it has dealt with the controversial issue of bonfires

Derry's council has been nominated for an award for how it has dealt with bonfires.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have been nominated for four accolades in the 2020 Local Government Awards.

The annual awards provide an opportunity for local councils to showcase excellence and innovation in service provision, new initiatives and personal commitment from councils, councillors, staff and partners.

The local projects which impressed the judges this year include the Youth 19 Programme and the Multi-Agency Support Hub, both of which have been highlighted within the Best Local Authority Community Planning Initiative category.

The Derry and Strabane-based Multi-Departmental Initiative on Bonfires has been shortlisted among the candidates within the Best Local Authority Elected Member Development Initiative category.

The final selection is a special project aimed at tackling some of the environmental challenges faced by local councils - Combatting Climate Change.

Nominees were judged by an independent panel, and over 60 nominations were submitted across eight categories.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Belfast on February 20.