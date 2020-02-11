"A lot of men are frightened of women but they cover that up by being violent to women," says judge as he sentences a Derry man for assaulting his former partner

Derry District Judge Barney McElholm today said that 'a lot of men are frightened of women but they cover that up by being violent to women'.'

His comments came in a case where a man admitted breaching a non molestation order, assault and theft all involving his former partner.

Thomas Korzeb, 39, of Clooney Terrace in Derry, admitted assaulting the woman and stealing her phone on January 21 last year.

The court was told that the injured party reported to police she had been assaulted by Korzeb after she had gone to his house to retrieve a phone.

She said the defendant followed her to her car and refused to leave so she 'panicked' and drove off.

She drove to a bank thinking there would be CCTV there.

The woman said when they arrived Korzeb became angry and slapped her and when she went to phone police he took the phone.

Korzeb also admitted breaching a non molestation order on August 20 by being outside the injured party's house despite being prohibited from going within 100 metres of that address.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had a 'limited record' and the breach of the order had been 'a fairly beneign one'.

Judge McElholm said what concerned him was the defendant's attitude to women as he had refused to let a female probation officer into his home.

He said he had explained this as 'self diagnosed anxiety issues'.

He went on to say the whole point of non molestation orders were that they were meant to be obeyed.

The judge said there had been media attention in the last couple of days about orders not being obeyed.

He added that this was' an attitude' and went on in reference to Korzeb 'I don't know if he is some sort of caveman or is he afraid of women'.

Stating that he was trying 'to drag' Korzeb into the 20th century never mind the 21st, Judge McElholm sentenced him to eight months in prison suspended for three years, ordered him to pay £500 in compensation and imposed a restraining order for a period of 3 years.