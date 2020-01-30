Police find two exploded pipe bombs during a security alert in the Waterside area of Derry

A security alert in Derry has ended.

Around 10.30am this morning police received a report of a suspicious object at Caw Close in the Waterside.

Officers attended and found a second suspicious object nearby.

Both objects were examined by a specialism team and have been declared as small, exploded pipe bomb type devices.

A police spokesperson said they have received reports of ‘loud bangs’ being heard in the area around 10pm last night.

“There have have no reports of any injuries with minor damage caused to the front windows of two houses,” the spokesperson added.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.