Police find two exploded pipe bombs during a security alert in the Waterside area of Derry

Contact
PSNI
A security alert in Derry has ended.
Around 10.30am this morning police received a report of a suspicious object at Caw Close in the Waterside.
Officers attended and found a second suspicious object nearby.
Both objects were examined by a specialism team and have been declared as small, exploded pipe bomb type devices.
A police spokesperson said they have received reports of ‘loud bangs’ being heard in the area around 10pm last night.
“There have have no reports of any injuries with minor damage caused to the front windows of two houses,” the spokesperson added.
The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.