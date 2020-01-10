Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Three years jail for Derry woman who stole almost £600,000 from employers

Used money to fund online gambling addiction

Derry Magistrates Court

Derry Court House

Reporter:

Staff reporter

An office administrator who stole almost £600,000 from her employers in order to fund her on-ine gambling addiction has been jailed for three years at Derry Crown Court.
Tracey Curran (44). from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of the city, pleaded guilty to six charges of unlawfully taking the money from the Bank Of Ireland and American Express credit card accounts belonging to her employer, S3 Alliance, which is based in the Skeoge Industrial Estate.She committed the offences over a 16 month period starting in January 2016. On one day alone, she won £399,000 on the gambling website 32 Red but lost it within with 48 hours gambling.
Jailing Curran,Judge Philip Babington said it was a maximum credit case as Curran had made forthright admissions.
He added: "It is, however, a very serious case as a small company and its owners were very nearly wiped out as a result of the defendant's offending. Employees would also have lost their employment.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie