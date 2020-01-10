Three years jail for Derry woman who stole almost £600,000 from employers

An office administrator who stole almost £600,000 from her employers in order to fund her on-ine gambling addiction has been jailed for three years at Derry Crown Court.

Tracey Curran (44). from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of the city, pleaded guilty to six charges of unlawfully taking the money from the Bank Of Ireland and American Express credit card accounts belonging to her employer, S3 Alliance, which is based in the Skeoge Industrial Estate.She committed the offences over a 16 month period starting in January 2016. On one day alone, she won £399,000 on the gambling website 32 Red but lost it within with 48 hours gambling.

Jailing Curran,Judge Philip Babington said it was a maximum credit case as Curran had made forthright admissions.

He added: "It is, however, a very serious case as a small company and its owners were very nearly wiped out as a result of the defendant's offending. Employees would also have lost their employment.”