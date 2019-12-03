Derry girl Laura has designs on success

A Derry girl has been given the the chance to break into the growing world of costume design after securing work experience with a top industry professional.

Laura Kelly took part in a special session with Lisa Lavery, who has twenty years’ experience in the industry, through the ScreenWorks programme which offers specialist training sessions.

Like all ScreenWorks sessions, the Costume Design programme gave students a real insight into what it’s like to work in the industry.

The young people taking part visited the Ulster Museum to see real period costumes and was able to create a mask to their own design.

The aim was to allow the young people to explore their creativity and gain a good understanding of the job.

“The industry has changed massively from when I started," said Lisa.

"There was so little work then but there’s been an explosion of opportunity here in Northern Ireland and it’s so important that we share our skills with young people.

"It took me a long time to learn the nuances of the job and I think it’s essential to share what I learned with people like Laura,” she said.

Since the programme started in 2019, 340 young people have benefitted from the teaching and guidance of highly successful industry professionals.

In 2020, there are 12 more sessions available in a range of topics such as production accountancy, location scouting, catering, hair and make-up and animation.

The aim is to help students explore career options, develop skills that will help them in their careers and courses and to continue to build a highly skilled talent pool to benefit the industry.

Sean Boyle from Into Film explained that the courses are a great opportunity for young people to learn tips and techniques from professionals in the industry.

He said: “There are so many different jobs available in these industries but often young people and their teachers and parents aren’t aware of the opportunities available right here in Northern Ireland.”

There are several ScreenWorks sessions coming up in Derry. For more details about the programme and how to apply go to: Intofilm.org/screenworks or email screenworks@intofilm.org .