Derry Death Notices - Thursday 21st November 2019

FORESTER, Michael - 20th November 2019, 115 Umrycam Road, Park, Co. Derry, at Foyle Hospice, dearly beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Claire, Ciara, Martin and Michael, brother of James. Funeral from his late residence at 10.20am on Saturday, 23rd November, to St. Mary's Church, Altinure for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, sons, daughter-in-law, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. St. Michael the Archangel, intercede for him, Our Lady of Knock, pray for him. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

McNALLY, Reverend Fr James McNally (Newbridge), RIP - 20th November 2019 (peacefully) at 25 Leitrim Road, Castledawson, formerly parish priest of Newbridge Co. Derry, son of the late Patrick and Susan (Portrush), brother of the late Father Brendan Ardee and Dermot (Portrush). Removal from Teresa McKeever's homem 25 Leitrim Road today (Thursday 21st November) at 6.30pm via Cargin Chapel arriving Church of St Trea, Newbridge, for 7.30pm Mass. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday) at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephew Ronan, niece Roisin, sister-in-law Rita, niece-in-law Joannah, grand-nieces Emma and Nia, grand-nephew John, relatives, friends, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Séan Brady, priests, deacons and the religious of the Archdiocese of Armagh and his former parishioners. May he rest in pace. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Trócaire, c/o the McKeever family.