Writer to launch new poetry collection in Derry

Local writer Ethna Johnston will launch her second book of poetry in Derry later this month.

The title poem of the book is Windfalls, which covers the unexpected blessings we all receive at various times in our lives.

Like her first book, it covers poems from earlier days and more recently penned pieces.

The subjects range from The Troubles, childhood and nature to important social issues of the day.

There is also a number of poems inspired by places in Ireland in particular, and in wider Europe.

Poet Sam Burnside MBE has written the introduction to the book and is dedicated to the memory of Macdara Woods, the Dublin based poet who tutored some of the workshops Ethna has attended.

The launch will include a reading of some of Ethna's poetry, traditional Irish music and a book signing.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the evening, which will take place in the City Hotel on Friday November 22 at 7pm.