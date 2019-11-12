Writer to launch new poetry collection in Derry

Contact
Ethna Johnston is releasing her second collection.
Local writer Ethna Johnston will launch her second book of poetry in Derry later this month.
The title poem of the book is Windfalls, which covers the unexpected blessings we all receive at various times in our lives.
Like her first book, it covers poems from earlier days and more recently penned pieces.
The subjects range from The Troubles, childhood and nature to important social issues of the day.
There is also a number of poems inspired by places in Ireland in particular, and in wider Europe.
Poet Sam Burnside MBE has written the introduction to the book and is dedicated to the memory of Macdara Woods, the Dublin based poet who tutored some of the workshops Ethna has attended.
The launch will include a reading of some of Ethna's poetry, traditional Irish music and a book signing.
Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the evening, which will take place in the City Hotel on Friday November 22 at 7pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Artist Anushiya Sundaralingam pictured at the opening of her Marankal exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with Bernie McLaughlin and guests
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.