Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 11th November 2019

GILLESPIE, Edmund - 11th November 2019 (peacefully) at home, 105 Knockwellan Park. beloved husband of the late Ann and loving father of Marty, Edmund, Sinead, Donal and Cathal. A dear father-in-law and devoted grandfather of Kristofer, Pietur, Sara, Clara, Shane, Cailin, Molly, Nancy and Eliza. RIP.R. Funeral leaving his home at 9:30am on Wednesday 13th November for 10:00 am Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery.Family flowers only, donations if desired to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

GREEN, Michael - 10th November 2019, beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Kelley and the late Michelle, father-in-law of Andy and dear brother of May, Billy and Seamus. Funeral from his home, 17 Griffith Park, Culmore Road, on Wednesday at 9.45am for 10.15am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McCLAREY, George - 11th November 2019, beloved son of the late Thompson and Matilda, loving brother of the late Lizzie and Mary and dear uncle of John and Hyacinthe. Funeral from his home, 135 Windyhill Road, Limavady, on Thursday at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. George's remains will leave W J O'Brien & Son 's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.30pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McKAY, Sean (Magherafelt) - 11th November 2019 (RIP), beloved husband of Bernie and loving father of Calum, Jonathan and Michael, son of John and Tillie and brother of Adrian, Brenda (Bradley), Catherine, Christopher, Ursula (Quinn), Emma (Blair) and Brian. Funeral from his home, 13 Mullaghboy Heights, on Wednesday, 13th November, at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Interment afterwards in cemetery of Church of St John, Milltown. Our Lady, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, father, mother, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Benny - 10th November 2019 at his home, 49 Mount Vernon, Culmore, Derry and formerly of Stanley's Walk, Derry, beloved husband of the late Renee, much loved father of Mary, Martina, Catherine, John, Colette, Marguerite, Brendan, Tammy, Emma, Josephine, Jason and Ann-Louise and brother of Lawrence, Gerard and the late Mary, Kathleen, Michael, Tom and Jack. Reposing at his home from 7.30pm this evening (Monday, November 11th) from 7.30pm. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (November 14th) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 11.00pm. To 11.00am.

O'HARA, Sean - 10th November 2019, beloved husband of Isobel, loving father of Seamus, Joseph, Petrena, Leona and Sheena, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law and dear brother of Norman, Celine, Clement, Dermott, Angela, Brendan and the late Owen and Charlie. Funeral from his home, 19 Killylane Road, Eglinton, on Wednesday at 11.25am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

O'NEILL, Terence (Terry) - 11th November 2019, beloved husband of Mary, formerly of Galliagh Park, loving father of Edwina, Michaela, Danielle and Stephanie, father-in-law of Gearalt, Gavin, Steven and Akeem and much loved grandfather of Daria, Oran, Keelan, Ronan, Jake and Luke. Funeral from his home, 69 Bracken Park, on Wednesday at 1 o’clock for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

TIERNEY, John (Johnny), ex-docker- 10th November 2019 (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home (formerly of Beechwood Avenue), beloved husband of the late Peggy, loving father to the late Anthony, dear brother of Peggy McDaid and the late Paddy, Josie, Charlie and Eddie and a dear loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Tuesday 12th November) at 6:20pm to St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10:00am on Wednesday. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.