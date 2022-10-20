Search

20 Oct 2022

MEET THE SQUAD: Drumsurn prepare for intermediate final

St Matthew's will meet Glenullin in this weekend's decider.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 4:31 PM

MEET THE SQUAD: Drumsurn prepare for intermediate final

St Matthew's Drumsurn will take on near neighbours Glenullin in this weekend's Derry IFC final at Celtic Park.

Click NEXT to meet the squad.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia