DERRY IFL ROUND-UP: McNicholl finds net for Castledawson

DERRY IFL ROUND-UP

CASTLEDAWSON 3-17

LIMAVADY 2-14

Castledawson maintained their 100% record with victory over Limavady in a high-scoring encounter on Saturday evening.

Goals from McNicholl, McKenna and Craig saw St Malachy's consolidate their position at the top of the table, two points ahead of Foreglen.

A 2-7 haul from John Butcher wasn't enough for the visitors, who find themselves third from bottom after four rounds.

Castledawson: A McLaughlin, T Gallagher, N Rafferty, B Ludlow, E Johnston, R Keenan, J Shivers, R Connery, O McOscar, D O'Kane (0-5), N McNicholl (1-1), E Doyle, C Scullion (0-6), F McKenna (1-5), P Craig. Subs: P Craig for E Johnston, K Hardy (1-0) for N McNicholl, R Rafferty for R Keenan, J O'Hagan for T Gallagher

Limavady scorers: John Butcher (2-7), Oran Hartin (0-1), Oisín Hassan (0-1), David Brolly (0-1), Eunan McLaughlin (0-1), Cormac Quigley (0-3)

Glenullin enjoyed a solid win over Desertmartin at the weekend.

GLENULLIN 3-8

DESERTMARTIN 1-6

Two goals from midfielder Traglach Bradley saw Glenullin secure a home victory over Desertmartin on Wednesday night.

John Mitchel's bounced back from their defeat to Limavady in Round 3, while Desertmartin recorded their second loss of the season.

Martin Breen netted the goal for St Martin's, who after the remainder of the weekend's results were played out, now sit in seventh place.

Glenullin: Gerard O'Kane, John O'Kane (0-1), Eunan O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane, Brian Mullan (0-1), Mark O'Kane, Ronan Close, Traglach Bradley (2-0), Neil McNicholl (0-3), Donal O'Kane (1-0), Cathan Hasson, Chrissy Dempsey, Leigh Mullan (0-1), Dermot O'Kane (0-3, 0-2f), Niall O'Kane

Desertmartin: Fearghal Bradley, Ryan McGuckin, Martin Breen (1-0), Connor Monaghan, Eunan McElhennon, Connor Shiels, Dermot Breen, Gavin Donnelly, Ryan McEldowney (0-1f), Declan Murray (0-1f), Paul McGovern, Ryan Henry (0-2, 0-1f), Conor Murtagh, Paul McCrystal, Rory O'Hagan (0-2, 0-1f)

FAUGHANVALE 1-8

GREENLOUGH 1-8

Faughanvale moved fourth in the league with a hard-fought draw with title-chasers Greenlough on Friday night.

The hosts goal came through Adam Murphy, with substitute Paddy Feeny netting for the visitors on his way to a 1-2 haul from the bench.

The draw kept Faughanvale marginally ahead of Greenlough, who currently sit in fifth place in the table.

Faughanvale: Daryl Moore, Conor McGuinness, Michael Sweeney (0-1), Conal McFeely, Gordon Fahey, Shane McElhinney, Jordan Curran (0-1), Mark Creane (0-1), James Moore (0-2), Adam Murphy (1-0), Kevin Martin (0-2), Dean Curran (0-1), Sean Butcher

Greenlough: Brian Henry, Patrick McPeake, Martin Kane, Paul Quinn, Joe Kearney, Joel Lynn, Conal McErlean, Jamie Kennedy, Jack McCann, Christopher Lynn (0-1), Stephen Bradley (0-2), Patrick Kinoulty, Matthew Bradley (0-3), Brian McCallion, Seoirse Lagan. Subs: Paddy Feeny (1-2) for Patrick Kinoulty, Christopher Kearney for Joe Kearney, Connor Mullan for Seoirse Lagan, Michael McDonnell for Christopher Lynn, Lorcan Convery for Martin Kane.

SLAUGHTMANUS 0-8

DRUMSURN 2-9

Sean Brady's Drumsurn side lifted themselves into third place with an away win over Slaughtmanus on Saturday.

Dual star Tiarnan McHugh top-scored with a 1-4 haul, while St Matthew's second goal came from full forward Ryan Mullan.

The hosts now find themselves three adrift at the foot of the table, with a tough midweek trip to Foreglen on the horizon.

Drumsurn: Pearse McNicholl, Fergal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Micheal McCloskey, Eoin Ferris (0-1), Cahir Mullan (0-1), Harry Foster, Shea Murray (0-3), Tiarnan McHugh (1-4), Sean Butcher (0-1), Tiernan Woods, Barry Scone, Dara Rafferty, Ryan Mullan, Sean Irwin

LISSAN 0-14

FOREGLEN 7-12

Cathair O'Connor netted four times as Foreglen ran riot in Lissan, raising seven green flags in total on Saturday evening.

A Tiarnan O'Connor brace and Mark McCormick goal completed the major scores, with both O'Connors adding the bulk of the points as well.

The result lifts Foreglen into second place in the league as they chase down leaders Castledawson, and could close the gap with a midweek game at home to Slaughtmanus.

Foreglen: Sean O'Hara, Paul O'Kane, Pauric Mochan, Odhran Doherty, Liam Downey, Oisín Duffy, Darren O'Kane, Sean O'Connor, Mark McCormick (1-2), Eoghan Duffy (0-1), Johnny O'Dwyer, Niall McConway, Tiarnan O'Connor (2-4), Cathair O'Connor (4-3, 0-1f), Odhran McFeely (0-1)