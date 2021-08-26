Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Early goals put Claudy on track for victory over Coleraine

Brid Peoples bagged two goals

Early goals put Claudy on track for victory over Coleraine

The winning Claudy squad celebrate with the cup.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Claudy were among the winners at Sunday's U19 finals' day at Owenbeg.

DERRY U19 LADIES B CUP FINAL

Claudy 5-6
Coleraine 2-9
Early goals from inside forwards Emer McGonigle and Brid Peoples put Claudy on their way to victory.

Coleraine hit their stride quickly and within 10 minutes were 1-1 to 0-0 ahead thanks to a goal from Lucy O'Kane.

Claudy started to settle into their game, and with player of the match Erin Doherty holding the fort at full back, were able to stem the threat posed by a physically strong Coleraine side.

Brid Peoples and Emer McGonigle added their fantastic goals and Claudy led 2-0 to 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Claudy continued to grow in confidence with a second excellent Brid Peoples goal. They stayed on top with superb performances from Leah White, Orla McGonigle and Niamh Peoples.

Coming out into the second half, two more fantastic goals from Emily Boyd and Cait Quigley followed some great moves and teamwork.

Coleraine refused to give in and dug deep to add some great points and a further goal from Isabella O'Kane, but trailed 5-5 to 2-6 at the second water break.

As the game headed for a conclusion, Claudy held strong. Leaders such as Eimear McNicholl, Bríd Peoples, Erin Doherty and Cait Quigley stood up to help their side to victory.

CLAUDY SQUAD: Cara Doherty, Ellen O'Connor, Erin Doherty, Hannah O'Connor, Leah Devine, Caoimhe McCloskey, Shauna McNicholl, Orla McGonigle, Eimear McNicholl, Emma Johnston, Niamh Peoples, Nuala McGinley, Brid Peoples, Cait Quigley, Emer McGonigle, Leah White, Emily Boyd, Anna Mallon, Orla McGinley, Leah Boyce

COLERAINE SQUAD: Megan Coyle, Ciarrai Mulholland, Erin Mulholland, Niamh McGarry, Niamh Harmer, Brona McGonigle, Zofia Czajka, Cara McLaughlin, Lucy O'Kane, Kate Healy, Aoife Loughery, Isobel Healy, Isobella O'Kane, Emma McKnight, Grainne Purcell, Caitlyn Bullock, Brianna Ferguson, Amelia Regulinska

Craigbane scoring power the difference in title decider with Lissan

Aideen McGonagle scores 3-12 for Craigbane

The County Derry Post/Derry Now GAA team of the week

The key players from a week of GAA action

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media