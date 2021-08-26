Early goals put Claudy on track for victory over Coleraine

Claudy were among the winners at Sunday's U19 finals' day at Owenbeg.

DERRY U19 LADIES B CUP FINAL

Claudy 5-6

Coleraine 2-9

Early goals from inside forwards Emer McGonigle and Brid Peoples put Claudy on their way to victory.

Coleraine hit their stride quickly and within 10 minutes were 1-1 to 0-0 ahead thanks to a goal from Lucy O'Kane.

Claudy started to settle into their game, and with player of the match Erin Doherty holding the fort at full back, were able to stem the threat posed by a physically strong Coleraine side.

Brid Peoples and Emer McGonigle added their fantastic goals and Claudy led 2-0 to 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Claudy continued to grow in confidence with a second excellent Brid Peoples goal. They stayed on top with superb performances from Leah White, Orla McGonigle and Niamh Peoples.

Coming out into the second half, two more fantastic goals from Emily Boyd and Cait Quigley followed some great moves and teamwork.

Coleraine refused to give in and dug deep to add some great points and a further goal from Isabella O'Kane, but trailed 5-5 to 2-6 at the second water break.

As the game headed for a conclusion, Claudy held strong. Leaders such as Eimear McNicholl, Bríd Peoples, Erin Doherty and Cait Quigley stood up to help their side to victory.

CLAUDY SQUAD: Cara Doherty, Ellen O'Connor, Erin Doherty, Hannah O'Connor, Leah Devine, Caoimhe McCloskey, Shauna McNicholl, Orla McGonigle, Eimear McNicholl, Emma Johnston, Niamh Peoples, Nuala McGinley, Brid Peoples, Cait Quigley, Emer McGonigle, Leah White, Emily Boyd, Anna Mallon, Orla McGinley, Leah Boyce

COLERAINE SQUAD: Megan Coyle, Ciarrai Mulholland, Erin Mulholland, Niamh McGarry, Niamh Harmer, Brona McGonigle, Zofia Czajka, Cara McLaughlin, Lucy O'Kane, Kate Healy, Aoife Loughery, Isobel Healy, Isobella O'Kane, Emma McKnight, Grainne Purcell, Caitlyn Bullock, Brianna Ferguson, Amelia Regulinska