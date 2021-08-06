Castledawson come through against Slaughtmanus in championship dress rehearsal

Luke Doyle came off the bench to grab a score against Slaughtmanus. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)
Castledawson made it back to back wins in the lashing rain against Slaughtmanus at the Broagh on Friday night.
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B
Castledawson 2-14
Slaughtmanus 0-7
The sides were paired in the same group at Thursday's championship draw, lining up another meeting later in the summer.
Caolan Hargan, the visitors' only scorer on the night, grabbed two early scores before the 'Dawson who settled into the game.
Top scorer Shea McKenna, who took his season tally to 4-17, nabbed a point and a brace of Niall McNicholl scores had the home side on their way to a 0-9 to 0-3 interval lead, with Rian Connery and Dara O'Kane also on target.
At the start of the second-half, Castledawson clinched the game with a McKenna goal at the end of a well-crafted move.
Slaughtmanus battled back and cut the 'Dawson lead to six points by the second water break before a flicked goal from Aaron McKee ended the game as a contest. Cormac Mullan and substitute Luke Doyle chipped in with points in a comfortable win.
CASTLEDAWSON: Aidan McLaughlin; Manus McAllister, Niall Rafferty, Brian Ludlow; Joe Craig, Ruairi Keenan, Ronan Mullan; Odhran Mullan, Niall McNicholl (0-5); Dara O'Kane (0-2), Conor Scullion, Cormac Mullan (0-2); Rian Connery (0-1), Aidan Keenan (0-1), Shea McKenna (1-2)
SUBS: Luke Doyle (0-1), Aaron McKee (1-0), Odhran McOscar, Owen Gribbin, Ethan Johnston
SLAUGHTMANUS: Conor Thornton; Corrin McMonagle, Jack McConomy, Corrie McMonagle; Eamon Deery, Jude Mullan, Shea McConomy; David Quigg, Killian Thornton; Christopher Deery, Mark Duffy, Meehaul Brolly; Caolan Hargan (0-7 5f), Conaire Molloy, Brian McGivern
