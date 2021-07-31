Derry camogs take on Kerry in Round 2 of the All-Ireland camogie championship

Derry manager Ciaran Cunningham. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)
Derry have named their team for Saturday's All-Ireland camogie championship clash with Kerry in Lixnaw (2.00).
Ciaran Cunningham's side were 1-19 to 0-10 winners over Laois in Round 1, with the Kingdom seeing off Tipperary 1-11 to 0-11.
DERRY: Niamh Gribben, Roisin Cassidy, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin, Caoimhe Glass, Louise Dougan, Orla McGuigan, Aine McAllister, Megan Kerr, Sinead Mellon, Sionnain Graham, Maria Rafferty, Therese Mellon, Aoife Shaw, Dervla O'Kane
SUBS: Aine McGill, Claire Gunning, Nicole Nugent, Mairead McNicholl, Leah McBride, Sinead McGill
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.