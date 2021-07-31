Search our Archive

Derry camogs take on Kerry in Round 2 of the All-Ireland camogie championship

Derry aiming for back to back wins

Derry camogs take on Kerry in Round 2 of the All-Ireland camogie championship

Derry manager Ciaran Cunningham. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry have named their team for Saturday's All-Ireland camogie championship clash with Kerry in Lixnaw (2.00).

Ciaran Cunningham's side were 1-19 to 0-10 winners over Laois in Round 1, with the Kingdom seeing off Tipperary 1-11 to 0-11.

DERRY: Niamh Gribben, Roisin Cassidy, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin, Caoimhe Glass, Louise Dougan, Orla McGuigan, Aine McAllister, Megan Kerr, Sinead Mellon, Sionnain Graham, Maria Rafferty, Therese Mellon, Aoife Shaw, Dervla O'Kane
SUBS: Aine McGill, Claire Gunning, Nicole Nugent, Mairead McNicholl, Leah McBride, Sinead McGill

