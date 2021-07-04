Coleraine hold off Ballinascreen in a the proverbial game of two halves

Eoghan Rua scored a single point in the second half

Coleraine hold off Ballinascreen in a the proverbial game of two halves

Dara Mooney scored an early goal for Coleraine. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Coleraine 2-9
Ballinascreen 1-8

In the proverbial game of two halves, Coleraine, who only scored a point in the second-half, did enough in the first to eke out an away win at Ballinascreen.

After Noel Rafferty opened the scoring, it was a fifth minute Dara Mooney goal that helped the winners to a 1-5 to 0-3 lead at the first water break.

Ballinascreen goalkeeper Ryan Scullion (45), Aaron Bradley and Ryan Doyle were all on target for the home side in the first-half.

Eoghan Rua led 1-7 to 0-4 going into the last five minutes of the first half before Lorcan McMullen set up Ciaran McGoldrick for his first goal of the season before adding a point himself for a 2-8 to 0-4 lead at the break.

It was all 'Screen in the second-half. Carlus McWilliams kicked over a long range point from the left wing to open the half scoring, and added a second shortly after.

Coleraine kicked their only point of the half in the 48th minute. Ryan Doyle added another 'Screen point from a long range score before Carlus McWilliams hit the net with a long range free going in off the underside of the crossbar with four minutes remaining.

Conor McKenna added the final point a minute later, but Coleraine held on in a nervy finish for their fifth win on the trot.

COLERAINE: Cillian Butler; Ruairi Mooney, Liam McGoldrick (0-1), Ciaran Lagan; Ciaran Lenehan, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Devlin Donnelly (0-1); Niall Holly, Shay McLaughlin; Aidan McGonigle (0-1), Barry McGoldrick, Niall Browne; Lorcan McMullen (0-2), Dara Mooney (1-3, 1f),  Eoghan Daly (0-1)
SUBS: Ciaran McGoldrick (1-0), Sean Quinn.

BALLINASCREEN: Ryan Scullion (0-1 '45'); Michael McShane, Daire Kelly, Ronan Devlin (0-1); Ryan Doyle (0-1), Carlus McWilliams (1-2, 1-0f), Aaron Bradley (0-1); Paul Burns, Anton Scullion; Conor McKenna (0-1), Caoilte McAlinden, Philip Bradley; Ciaran Doyle, Noel Rafferty (0-1), Ronan McKenna
SUBS: John McAllister, Euan McBride, Micheál Murray, Gary Conway

Newbridge win on the road at Claudy

All the 'Bridge scores came from play

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie