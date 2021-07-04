Coleraine hold off Ballinascreen in a the proverbial game of two halves

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Coleraine 2-9

Ballinascreen 1-8

In the proverbial game of two halves, Coleraine, who only scored a point in the second-half, did enough in the first to eke out an away win at Ballinascreen.

After Noel Rafferty opened the scoring, it was a fifth minute Dara Mooney goal that helped the winners to a 1-5 to 0-3 lead at the first water break.

Ballinascreen goalkeeper Ryan Scullion (45), Aaron Bradley and Ryan Doyle were all on target for the home side in the first-half.

Eoghan Rua led 1-7 to 0-4 going into the last five minutes of the first half before Lorcan McMullen set up Ciaran McGoldrick for his first goal of the season before adding a point himself for a 2-8 to 0-4 lead at the break.

It was all 'Screen in the second-half. Carlus McWilliams kicked over a long range point from the left wing to open the half scoring, and added a second shortly after.

Coleraine kicked their only point of the half in the 48th minute. Ryan Doyle added another 'Screen point from a long range score before Carlus McWilliams hit the net with a long range free going in off the underside of the crossbar with four minutes remaining.

Conor McKenna added the final point a minute later, but Coleraine held on in a nervy finish for their fifth win on the trot.

COLERAINE: Cillian Butler; Ruairi Mooney, Liam McGoldrick (0-1), Ciaran Lagan; Ciaran Lenehan, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Devlin Donnelly (0-1); Niall Holly, Shay McLaughlin; Aidan McGonigle (0-1), Barry McGoldrick, Niall Browne; Lorcan McMullen (0-2), Dara Mooney (1-3, 1f), Eoghan Daly (0-1)

SUBS: Ciaran McGoldrick (1-0), Sean Quinn.

BALLINASCREEN: Ryan Scullion (0-1 '45'); Michael McShane, Daire Kelly, Ronan Devlin (0-1); Ryan Doyle (0-1), Carlus McWilliams (1-2, 1-0f), Aaron Bradley (0-1); Paul Burns, Anton Scullion; Conor McKenna (0-1), Caoilte McAlinden, Philip Bradley; Ciaran Doyle, Noel Rafferty (0-1), Ronan McKenna

SUBS: John McAllister, Euan McBride, Micheál Murray, Gary Conway