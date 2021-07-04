Ballinderry edge out Slaughtneil for their first win of the season

Conor O'Neill scored the all important goal

Ballinderry edge out Slaughtneil for their first win of the season

Conor O'Neill's goal was the crucial score in Ballinderry's victory over Slaughtneil. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Ballinderry 1-6
Slaughtneil 0-7

Ballinderry recorded their first victory in the league against Slaughtneil at Shamrock Park.

In a timid affair that never really took off, Slaughtneil opened the scoring with Conor O'Neill replying from a free for Ballinderry.

Both teams exchanged scores throughout the opening period. With two nice scores from play from Glenn McOscar, one from O'Neill and the pick of the bunch from Dermot McGuckin from distance.

Christopher Bradley (2), Prionsias Burke and Peter McCullagh were on target for Paul Bradley's men, but the home side lead 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half started slowly and it was Slaughtneil who opened the scoring, with the Shamrocks replying again through the boot of O'Neill from a close range free.

The pivotal score in the game came soon after from the palm of Conor O'Neill after nice build up play from Ballinderry.

Slaughtneil tagged on a late point to reduce arrears but Ballinderry held on to claim victory.

BALLINDERRY: Ben McKinless; Michael McKee, Cormac Murphy, Declan Bell; Raymond Wilson, Daniel Bateson, Dermot McGuckin (0-1); Eoin Devlin, Charlie Crozier; Dara McKinless, Conor O'Neill (1-3, 2f), Aaron Mullan; Matt Quinn, Glen McOscar (0-2), Darren Lawn
SUBS: John Quinn, Conleth Mallon, Charlie Duffy

SLAUGHTNEIL: Antóin McMullan; Peadar Kearney, Fionnbharr McGuigan, Michael McEldowney; Seán Ó Caiside, Keelan Feeney, Brendan McEldowney; Patsy Bradley, Jack Cassidy; Bernard Mellon, Christopher Bradley (0-4, 3f), Peter McCullagh (0-2); Oisin McMullan, Ronan Bradley, Proinsias Burke (0-1)
SUBS: Conal Scullion, Francis McEldowney

