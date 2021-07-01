The Derry U17 management team Kevin Kelly, Ryan O'Neill and Martin Birt.
The Derry minor hurling management team have named their matchday panel for the opening round of Celtic Challenge.
The Oakleafers won the title in 2018 and 2019, with last year's competition called off due to Covid-19.
Derry will take on Donegal on Saturday (2.00) in Letterkenny.
DERRY: Padraig Kelly; Eoin Scullion, Darragh Young, Odhran McAteer; Aimon Duffin, James Friel, Andy McBride, Joe McKenna, Ronán McNamee; Segdáe Melaugh, Ruairi Ó Mianáin (Capt.), Conan Bradley; Conor Murtagh, Eamon Cassidy, Paddy Reid
SUBS: Odhran McElhinney, Oisin O'Kane, Jack Dunne, Martin McKenna, Caolan Fullerton, Charlie Curley, Ronan Hickey, Eunan Boylan, Ruairi Mellon, Ronan McCloy, Ruairi Crossan, Oisin McNicholl, Odhran Murphy, Plunkett Roarty, Shea McLaughlin
