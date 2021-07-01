Derry minor hurling team named ahead of Celtic Challenge opener

Derry to face Donegal on Saturday in Letterkenny

Derry minor hurling team named ahead of Celtic Challenge opener

The Derry U17 management team Kevin Kelly, Ryan O'Neill and Martin Birt.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The Derry minor hurling management team have named their matchday panel for the opening round of Celtic Challenge.

The Oakleafers won the title in 2018 and 2019, with last year's competition called off due to Covid-19.

Derry will take on Donegal on Saturday (2.00) in Letterkenny.

DERRY: Padraig Kelly; Eoin Scullion, Darragh Young, Odhran McAteer; Aimon Duffin, James Friel, Andy McBride, Joe McKenna, Ronán McNamee; Segdáe Melaugh, Ruairi Ó Mianáin (Capt.), Conan Bradley; Conor Murtagh, Eamon Cassidy, Paddy Reid
SUBS: Odhran McElhinney, Oisin O'Kane, Jack Dunne, Martin McKenna, Caolan Fullerton, Charlie Curley, Ronan Hickey, Eunan Boylan, Ruairi Mellon, Ronan McCloy, Ruairi Crossan, Oisin McNicholl, Odhran Murphy, Plunkett Roarty, Shea McLaughlin 

Derry appoint U17 hurling captain

The Oakleafers are finalising their 2021 panel

Derry name their side for Friday's Ulster minor final

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie