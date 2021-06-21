Derry appoint U17 hurling captain

James Friel, Ruairi Ó Mianáin and Segdae Melaugh.
Derry's U17 hurling management have appointed Slaughtneil's Ruairi Ó Mianáin as their captain for the 2021 season.
He will be backed up by vice-captains James Friel of Swatragh and Lavey's Segdae Melaugh.
Two years ago Derry entered the newly formed Celtic Challenge, an U17 hurling competition, in a bid to get more games.
Derry, under a management team of Kevin Kelly, Ryan O'Neill and Martin Birt, won back to back titles, but last year's competition wasn't played due to Covid-19.
The trio, who also manage the U20 squad, are finalising their panels for the season ahead.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.