Derry appoint U17 hurling captain

James Friel, Ruairi Ó Mianáin and Segdae Melaugh.

Derry's U17 hurling management have appointed Slaughtneil's Ruairi Ó Mianáin as their captain for the 2021 season.

He will be backed up by vice-captains James Friel of Swatragh and Lavey's Segdae Melaugh.

Two years ago Derry entered the newly formed Celtic Challenge, an U17 hurling competition, in a bid to get more games.

Derry, under a management team of Kevin Kelly, Ryan O'Neill and Martin Birt, won back to back titles, but last year's competition wasn't played due to Covid-19.

The trio, who also manage the U20 squad, are finalising their panels for the season ahead.

