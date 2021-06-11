Roscommon name their team to face Derry in Saturday's crunch relegation clash

Roscommon have named their team for their trip to Owenbeg for the final game of the NHL on Saturday (4.00).

The Rossies have yet to win a game, but victory over Derry would see them stay up by virtue of head to head.

ROSCOMMON: Enda Lawless; Paul Dolan, Darren Fallon, Donal Kelly; Eoghan Costello, Shane Naughton, Peter Kellehan; Ben McGahon, Eoin Coyle; Cathal Dolan, Jason Kilkenny (Capt.), Conall Kennelly; Mathew Comerford, Conor Mulry, Cathal Kenny