Roscommon name their team to face Derry in Saturday's crunch relegation clash

The loser will drop to Division 3A for 2022

Brian McGilligan up against Roscommon's Tomas Seale in Derry's 3-16 to 0-12 win in 2017. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Roscommon have named their team for their trip to Owenbeg for the final game of the NHL on Saturday (4.00).

The Rossies have yet to win a game, but victory over Derry would see them stay up by virtue of head to head.

ROSCOMMON: Enda Lawless; Paul Dolan, Darren Fallon, Donal Kelly; Eoghan Costello, Shane Naughton, Peter Kellehan; Ben McGahon, Eoin Coyle; Cathal Dolan, Jason Kilkenny (Capt.), Conall Kennelly; Mathew Comerford, Conor Mulry, Cathal Kenny

