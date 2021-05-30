Former skipper makes a return to inter-county action

Former Derry captain Louise Gunn has been named on the Oakleafers' panel for Sunday's NFL Division 4 clash with Leitrim in Ballinamore.

It's understood Gunn, who was brought on board as a selector this season, trained with the squad during the week.

She is still playing club football with Glen, for who she won 14 Derry and three Ulster titles during a star-studded career.

Derry lost their opening game to Antrim and they face a Leitrim side who were victorious against Louth in Round 1.

Manager Odhran McNeilly has named an unchanged team Sunday's game.

DERRY: Cheree Mackey; Dania Donnelly, Aoife McGough, Orlaith McCloskey; Erin Doherty, Anna Frizelle, Danielle Kivlehan ; Caoimhe Kirkpatrick, Katy Holly; Nuala Browne, Breena O’Loughlin, Aine McAllister; Orla McGeough, Ciara McGurk, Grace Conway

SUBS: Thomasina Cassidy, Annie Ní Lochlainn, Joanne Corr, Ella-Rose Sainsbury, Shauna Doherty, Ciara Moore, Deirbhle McNicholl, Brigid McMullan. Aine Doyle, Louise Gunn, Niamh McIlroy, Rachel McAllister, Kathryn Canavan, Clare McGroggan, Ciara Lynn