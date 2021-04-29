Changes in Derry panel ahead of the upcoming NHL

Contact
Oisin O'Doherty is recalled to the Derry senior hurling panel. (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
There are 11 changes on the Derry senior hurling panel from last season, as joint managers Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly finalise their preparations for this season's NHL, which opens with a trip to Castlebar on Sunday, May 9.
McKinley and Donnelly took over after John McEvoy ended his two-year stint as the Oakleafers' boss.
There are returns for Slaughtneil duo Gerald Bradley and Brian Cassidy, with the latter's younger brother Shea joining the squad after making his club debut in last season's county final win over Kevin Lynch's.
Lynch's attacker Niall Ferris makes a return, while Slaughtneil goalkeeper Oisin O'Doherty, brother of new Derry captain Cormac, has joined the panel having played outfield and in goals for Derry in the past.
Banagher's Cathair McGilligan joins older brother Brian Óg on the panel, bringing the set of brothers on the squad to five.
Ballinascreen duo Niall Doyle and Noel Rafferty have also been called up by the new management, while there is a return for Conor McAllister.
On the flip-side, 11 players on the 2020 squad are no longer on board for this season.
A knee injury has ruled Eamon McGill out of the season, with Tiarnán McHugh opting out to go travelling to the US.
Fintan Bradley, Paddy Kelly, Patrick Turner and Seán Ó Caiside, who all played in last season's Christy Ring exit to the hands of Offaly, are not part of this season's squad.
DERRY SENIOR HURLING SQUAD: Alan Grant, Brendan Laverty, Brian Cassidy, Brian Óg McGilligan, Cathair McGilligan, Charles Gilmore, Chrissy Henry, Conor Kelly, Conor McAllister, Conor O'Kane, Cormac O'Doherty, Darragh Cartin, Darragh McCloskey, Deaglan Foley, Eoghan Cassidy, Gerald Bradley, John Mullan, Mark Craig, Mark McGuigan, Meehaul McGrath, Niall Doyle, Niall Ferris, Noel Rafferty, Odhran McKeever, Oisin O'Doherty, Paul Cleary, Richie Mullan, Ruairi McWilliams, Sé McGuigan, Sean Cassidy, Sean Kelly, Shea Cassidy and Thomas Brady.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The defendant is accused of offences in Derry and of harassing prominent loyalist activist, Jamie Bryson.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.