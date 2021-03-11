Contact

Clubs unite in memory of Big Red

Ballymaguigan and Glanamaddy to raise money for Cancer Care West

Clubs unite in memory of Big Red

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ballymaguigan and Galway club Glenamaddy are coming together this weekend to take part in a fundraiser of Paul Devlin.

'Big Red', as he was affectionately known, passed away last month in Glenamaddy where he lived.

He won a championship with the 'Quigan in 1993 and one of his final requests was to be laid to rest in the green, white and gold of his native club.

In his honour, both clubs are holding a 450km virtual walk/run – the round trip to his home club in Ballymaguigan - to raise funds for Cancer Care West on Paul's birthday - Sunday, March 14

Organisers are calling on all individuals and families in the communities of Glenamaddy and Ballymaguigan to  help complete 450km route.

“Please walk or run whatever distance you can - be it 5km or 10km – and send us your pictures with the distance covered to 00353 879767838,” they outlined.

“Paul was a great family man so we urge all families to walk together while adhering to Covid guidelines. Paul loved GAA so please wear club colours in his honour.”

Donations can be made via www.idonate.ie/bigredswalk 

