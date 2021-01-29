Derry Ladies Gaelic Football change grades in line with underage boys

Contact
Derry Ladies GAA board have confirmed their underage gradings for 2021 will fall in line with the new-look format rolled out for their male counterparts, being the first Ulster county to do so.
The boys football and hurling will have competitions at U13, U15 and U17 after a stipulation from Croke Park for change away from the traditional U14, U16 and U18 grades.
"We asked our clubs to vote on it," Derry LGFA secretary Teresa McKenna told the County Derry Post. "Of our 20 clubs, 17 came back in favour of change.
"Clubs have since come back to confirm what age groups and gradings they will field at. For the first time, some clubs are fielding girls at every age which they’ve never done before. It's great news for Ladies football."
Derry Ladies' fixture proposals have listed gradings as U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17, U19 and senior. The groups from U11 and younger will operate in a Go Games format.
The Derry camogie board have 'not confirmed' their plans for 2021.
