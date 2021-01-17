County Derry Post GAA award winners

Contact
Club hurler of the year - Fintan Bradley edged Cormac Doherty and Paddy Kelly in a very close vote (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Presspics)
In December, we launched out GAA Awards' scheme, in conjunction with our website www.DerryNow.com.
We listed the nominations in each category and you – our loyal readers – voted for your winner in each category.
The winners are as follows:
Club of the year: Desertmartin
Supporter of the year: Tom McCann (Greenlough)
Manager of the year: Fiona Devlin (St Colm's Draperstown)
Senior club footballer of the year: Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)
Intermediate club footballer of the year: Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)
Junior club footballer of the year: Colly Mullan (Magilligan)
Club hurler of the year: Fintan Bradley (Lavey)
Senior club camogie player of the year: Shannon O'Doherty (Swatragh)
Senior ladies player of the year: Kayleigh Fleming (Faughanvale)
County footballer of the year: Ciaran McFaul
County hurler of the year: Eamon McGill
County camogie player of the year: Dervla O'Kane
County ladies player of the year: Grace Conway
Game of the year: Slaughtneil v Ballyhale Shamrocks
Moment of the year: Marty McVey's sideline kick for Ogra against Coalisland.
Biggest contribution to local GAA: County Derry Post
Young player of the year: Conor McAteer (Newbridge)
