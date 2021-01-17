County Derry Post GAA award winners

In December, we launched out GAA Awards' scheme, in conjunction with our website www.DerryNow.com.

We listed the nominations in each category and you – our loyal readers – voted for your winner in each category.

The winners are as follows:

Club of the year: Desertmartin

Supporter of the year: Tom McCann (Greenlough)

Manager of the year: Fiona Devlin (St Colm's Draperstown)

Senior club footballer of the year: Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

Intermediate club footballer of the year: Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

Junior club footballer of the year: Colly Mullan (Magilligan)

Club hurler of the year: Fintan Bradley (Lavey)

Senior club camogie player of the year: Shannon O'Doherty (Swatragh)

Senior ladies player of the year: Kayleigh Fleming (Faughanvale)

County footballer of the year: Ciaran McFaul

County hurler of the year: Eamon McGill

County camogie player of the year: Dervla O'Kane

County ladies player of the year: Grace Conway

Game of the year: Slaughtneil v Ballyhale Shamrocks

Moment of the year: Marty McVey's sideline kick for Ogra against Coalisland.

Biggest contribution to local GAA: County Derry Post

Young player of the year: Conor McAteer (Newbridge)