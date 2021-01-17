Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry will have to plan for a Michael Quinn when the league commences

Quinn will be back in action for Longford

longford gaa

Michael Quinn pictured in action for Longford against Tipperary in the 2020 NFL Division 3 game at Pearse Park back on March 1 - his last game for the county before the first Covid-19 lockdown

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Rory Gallagher's Derry will have to plan around Longford ace Michael Quinn when the NFL resumes this season.

Derry are paired with Lonford, Fermanagh and Ulster champions Cavan in a new-look Division 3 North.

The Leinster side, often seen as Derry's bogey team, have been boosted with the news that Quinn will be returning to wear the county colours for the 2021 season.

Key figure Quinn, consistently a driving force for Longford, missed out on the Round 6 NFL fixture against Derry in October along with the Leinster Championship games against Louth and Laois back in November for personal reasons.

The Killoe clubman captained the county to O’Byrne Cup glory in January last year and featured in the five games played in Division 3 of the National League before the first Covid-19 lockdown in March.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie