Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Melaugh and Duggan point the way to glory for Lavey

Lavey edge out Ballinascreen in game of six goals

Melaugh and Duggan point the way to glory for Lavey

Lavey U16s celebrate another county title

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

First published on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

DERRY U16 A HURLING FINAL

Lavey 3-11
Ballinascreen 3-9


Lavey repeated their pre knockout win over Ballinascreen with a two point victory at Kevin Lynch Park on Sunday, to take the U16 title.

An early exchange of points from Conor Murtagh and Sedgae Melaugh was followed by a well struck 'Screen goal from Conor Murtagh.


The winning Lavey squad

Melaugh then converted a penalty for Lavey after Niall Duggan, who was effective and industrious all day, was hauled down.

Points from Eoin Scullion, Melaugh and Conor O’Hagan for Lavey and Murtagh and Aidan McCallion saw the sides level at half time.

The Erin's Own side opened a four-point lead in the third quarter, with a Ronan McCloy goal and another Melaugh point from play.

Ballinascreen were in no mood to throw in the towel and drew level again, with a McCallion point. They followed with a scrambled goal from Murtagh.

The game was settled in the closing minutes with two excellent points from play from Melaugh and Duggan to bring a conclusion to a battling, physical and fair contest.

LAVEY: Padraig Kelly; Conor Kearney, Dara Young, James Sargent; Charlie Curley, Aimon Duffin (Capt.), Conor Downey; Eoin Scullion (0-1), Sedgae Melaugh (1-6); Pearse Keenan, Ronan McCloy (1-0), John McGurk; Conal Bradley, Niall Duggan (1-3), Conor O’Hagan (0-1)
SUB USED: Patrick Birt

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie