Melaugh and Duggan point the way to glory for Lavey

Contact
Lavey U16s celebrate another county title
First published on Tuesday, September 8, 2020
DERRY U16 A HURLING FINAL
Lavey 3-11
Ballinascreen 3-9
Lavey repeated their pre knockout win over Ballinascreen with a two point victory at Kevin Lynch Park on Sunday, to take the U16 title.
An early exchange of points from Conor Murtagh and Sedgae Melaugh was followed by a well struck 'Screen goal from Conor Murtagh.
The winning Lavey squad
Melaugh then converted a penalty for Lavey after Niall Duggan, who was effective and industrious all day, was hauled down.
Points from Eoin Scullion, Melaugh and Conor O’Hagan for Lavey and Murtagh and Aidan McCallion saw the sides level at half time.
The Erin's Own side opened a four-point lead in the third quarter, with a Ronan McCloy goal and another Melaugh point from play.
Ballinascreen were in no mood to throw in the towel and drew level again, with a McCallion point. They followed with a scrambled goal from Murtagh.
The game was settled in the closing minutes with two excellent points from play from Melaugh and Duggan to bring a conclusion to a battling, physical and fair contest.
LAVEY: Padraig Kelly; Conor Kearney, Dara Young, James Sargent; Charlie Curley, Aimon Duffin (Capt.), Conor Downey; Eoin Scullion (0-1), Sedgae Melaugh (1-6); Pearse Keenan, Ronan McCloy (1-0), John McGurk; Conal Bradley, Niall Duggan (1-3), Conor O’Hagan (0-1)
SUB USED: Patrick Birt
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.