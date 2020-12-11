Pascal Doyle is the new Derry U16 Ladies manager

Contact
The Derry U14 team beaten by Westmeath in the All-Ireland final in 2019 (Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)
Pascal Doyle has been appointed as manager of the Derry U16 Ladies team for 2021.
Doyle steered Magherafelt senior to the 2018 Derry junior title.
He was in charge of the club's All-Ireland Ladies Féile winning team in the same season, followed by a Derry U16 Ladies title in 2019.
Under Doyle's two-year tenure, Derry U14s reached the 2019 All-Ireland U14 final, where they lost to Westmeath.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
An architectural drawing of what the proposed housing development at Springtown would have looked like.
Emma Doherty in action for Derry against Fermanagh in the drawn All-Ireland junior final of 2017 (Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.