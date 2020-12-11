Contact

Pascal Doyle is the new Derry U16 Ladies manager

The Magherafelt man moves up from U14 grade

The Derry U14 team beaten by Westmeath in the All-Ireland final in 2019 (Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Pascal Doyle has been appointed as manager of the Derry U16 Ladies team for 2021.

Doyle steered Magherafelt senior to the 2018 Derry junior title.

He was in charge of the club's All-Ireland Ladies Féile winning team in the same season, followed by a Derry U16 Ladies title in 2019.

Under Doyle's two-year tenure, Derry U14s reached the 2019 All-Ireland U14 final, where they lost to Westmeath.

