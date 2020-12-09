Derry clubs continue to finalise management teams for 2021

Declan McGuckin and Seamus Bradley are back in charge of Swatragh hurlers for next season.

Cathal McDaid is staying with Ballinascreen, who lost out in to the 'Swa in the final.

Contrary to earlier incorrect reports, Kevin Lynch's have yet to fully finalise their management for 2021.

Michael McShane is back in charge for a seventh season at Emmet Park as hurling boss, with Paul Bradley also reappointed as football boss, after winning the championship in his first year as manager in 2020.

Swatragh, who had their AGM last weekend, have yet to appoint a successor to Enda McGinley as senior football manager.

Johnny McGarvey (Lavey) and Dee Doherty (Na Magha) also remain in charge of their respective hurling teams.

Eoghan Carlin (Doire Trasna), Killian Conlan (Newbridge) and James McGrath (Craigbane) will remain in charge, with former Lily Whites' championship winning captain Conrad McGuigan joining McGrath in the management next season.

Foreglen manager will have Banagher's Declan 'Honda' Mullan with him next season.

It stays the same in Glack, with Willie Canning, Adrian McGilligan and Simon Doherty at the helm.

Hugh McGrath has taken over from Eamon Gibson as Steelstown's senior manager for next season. Raymond Tracey is part of the management team that also includes Marty Dunne, who will still be playing while working as goalkeeper coach.

In Ballymaguigan, the trio of Colin Letters, Cathal Doyle and Paul Donnelly remain in charge.

Kieran O'Kane and Karl Conlan, who masterminded Lissan's defeat to Glenullin in the championship last season, are back on board.

Feidhlim O’Neill is the Ardmore manager, with the returning Anthony Hargan mixing playing with management, giving them a boost after this time playing in Kildare.