Derry's camogie clash with Kildare to be streamed live

Derry and Down in action at Slaughtneil in Round 1 (Pic: Mark Doherty)
Derry will aim to get their All-Ireland hopes back on track on Saturday when they face Kildare.
The game will take place at Templeport (Cavan) at 2pm and will be streamed live online.
Ciaran Cunningham's side were beaten by Down (1-15 to 0-9) in the first round.
Fixtures - Saturday 2.00 unless stated
Antrim v Meath (Inniskeen 3.00)
Carlow v Kerry (Carlow IT)
Derry v Kildare (Templeport)
Down v Laois (Ashbourne)
In Derry last October, L-R - Ami Sobin, Bonnie Weir, Whitney Green (Director of international recruitment for Columbia university), and Keith Light (director of international admissions for Yale Uni)
