Derry's camogie clash with Kildare to be streamed live

Derry will aim to get their All-Ireland hopes back on track on Saturday when they face Kildare.

The game will take place at Templeport (Cavan) at 2pm and will be streamed live online.

Ciaran Cunningham's side were beaten by Down (1-15 to 0-9) in the first round.

Fixtures - Saturday 2.00 unless stated

Antrim v Meath (Inniskeen 3.00)

Carlow v Kerry (Carlow IT)

Derry v Kildare (Templeport)

Down v Laois (Ashbourne)



