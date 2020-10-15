Moneymore recognised by Ulster GAA

Derry GAA club Moneymore have been awarded the bronze Club Maith accreditation from Ulster GAA for their practices on and off the pitch.

The award covered areas such as governance, community engagement, creating a safer environment, coaching and games as well as safeguarding its members."It puts us in a much stronger position to access funding in the future," read a comment on their social media."

"There was a serious amount of work involved in getting this over the line. A massive well done to Phillip, Emmett, Esther, Pearse, Noleen, Sinead and Roddy; our Club Maith group"

As part of the process, which included the submission of 63 pieces of documentation, the club has a three-phase development plan in the pipeline

The proposed upgrade of Moneymore's McCracken Park

It comprises a multi purpose area, an outdoor training area and concluding with a major redevelopment of the clubhouse.

The club are currently erecting fully electronic digital scoreboard, have installed new dugouts and replaced their entrance and gates.

"A lot of patience and perseverance to get us this far but make no mistake we need help, we need more volunteers, we need more grafters, we need more people with professional skills and we need more finance," the club have commented, while calling for the community to get involved.

The club have also secured the services of Jason Quinn and Daire Cummings as joint managers of their senior football team 'for the foreseeable future'.

Their senior ladies retain their management team of Ciaran Brown, Geraldine Kelly, Shea Bell and Padraig Donaghy.