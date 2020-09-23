Derry and Glen receive boost as Conor Glass returns to Ireland

Derry and Glen's Conor Glass has called time on his AFL career and has made the decision to return to Ireland, Hawthorn have confirmed.

His current contract expired after the club's final game of the season against Gold Coast Suns on Sunday and has since been weighing up his options.

Glass joined the Hawks at the end of the 2015 season as an International Category B rookie and became the first Irishman to represent the Hawks.

He made his debut in 2017 and has played 21 AFL games throughout his career.

After a spell out of the side, he played in four successive games this season and scored the second goal of his AFL career in defeat to the West Coast Eagles, but wasn't listed in the squad for last two games against St Kilda and Western Bulldogs.

Glass, who captained Derry minors to the 2015 Ulster title, will be a significant addition to Derry senior manager Rory Gallagher's plans and to Glen.

He was home last season and was in the club's extended panel for the county final against Magherafelt and always spoke of trying to help Glen win the John McLaughlin Cup

He is expected to continue his studies with UUJ, where his father Cathal won two Sigerson Cup medals in 1986 and 1987.

“Conor has spent four and a half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through,” said the club's Chief of Football Graham Wright.

“While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision.

“We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, the will always be a part of the Hawthorn family. We wish Conor all the best in his future endeavours."