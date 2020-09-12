Swatragh in control against Ballinascreen to claim another intermediate win

DERRY INTERMEDIATE HURLING FINAL

Swatragh 2-13

Ballinascreen 2-9

A four-point winning margin doesn't do Swatragh justice after Saturday's win over Ballinascreen to land a second intermediate title in four years.

Despite falling behind to Conor McSorley's early goal, it was Swatragh who bossed the game throughout. Conor Quinn, who was a late fitness doubt, hit the side netting with a chance but points from Sean Martin Quinn saw the Davitt's lead 0-5 to 0-1, before the first hammer blow.

A high shot from the excellent Fintan McGurk was spilled by goalkeeper Marty Mulgrew and Eoghan O'Kane - stationed as an inside forward - poked to the net.

Swatragh led 1-8 to 1-3 and should've found the net early in the second half when Tommy McCloy's kicked effort came off the crossbar.

Aaron Kelly's diagonal ball to Ronan O'Kane for a point on the run was one of the few 'Screen highlights of the game.

Conor Quinn drilled over a fine effort from the wing and Fintan McGurk added a third point before McCloy flicked a second Swatragh goal, putting them 2-13 to 1-6 ahead. McCloy had one harshly ruled out for a square ball shortly after.

'Screen did manage a second goal when Paul Cleary's pile-driver from a free was too hot for Swatragh 'keeper Conor O'Kane to keep out.

Mickey Kirkpatrick played much of the second half in defence and his breathtaking clearance off the line saw Conor McSorley's goal chance fly over the bar.

Paul Cleary hit two late frees, but it was never going to eat in Swatragh's lead and the Davitt's held on to repeat their 2018 win over 'Screen.

Report, reaction and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.