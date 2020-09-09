Tyrone side to play Ballinascreen in county final

Contact
Dungannon ousted champions Lavey on Wednesday night to qualify for the Derry 'A' minor hurling final.
They will play last year's runners-up Ballinascreen in the final, the same age group Dungannon defeated in the All-Ireland Féile at U14 level.
'Screen were 0-17 to 0-8 winners over Slaughtneil, while goals were the key to Dungannon's 2-20 to 0-19 win over the champions.
Lavey won last weekend's U16 championship, were also U14 champions last season and put that title on the line in Friday's final against Slaughtneil (Banagher 7.00).
