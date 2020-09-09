Tyrone side to play Ballinascreen in county final

Dungannon ousted champions Lavey on Wednesday night to qualify for the Derry 'A' minor hurling final.

They will play last year's runners-up Ballinascreen in the final, the same age group Dungannon defeated in the All-Ireland Féile at U14 level.

'Screen were 0-17 to 0-8 winners over Slaughtneil, while goals were the key to Dungannon's 2-20 to 0-19 win over the champions.

Lavey won last weekend's U16 championship, were also U14 champions last season and put that title on the line in Friday's final against Slaughtneil (Banagher 7.00).

