Melaugh and Duggan point the way to glory for Lavey

DERRY U16 A HURLING FINAL

Lavey 3-11

Ballinascreen 3-9



Lavey repeated their pre knockout win over Ballinascreen with a two point victory at Kevin Lynch Park on Sunday, to take the U16 title.

An early exchange of points from Conor Murtagh and Sedgae Melaugh was followed by a well struck 'Screen goal from Conor Murtagh.



The winning Lavey squad

Melaugh then converted a penalty for Lavey after Niall Duggan, who was effective and industrious all day, was hauled down.

Points from Eoin Scullion, Melaugh and Conor O’Hagan for Lavey and Murtagh and Aidan McCallion saw the sides level at half time.

The Erin's Own side opened a four-point lead in the third quarter, with a Ronan McCloy goal and another Melaugh point from play.

Ballinascreen were in no mood to throw in the towel and drew level again, with a McCallion point. They followed with a scrambled goal from Murtagh.

The game was settled in the closing minutes with two excellent points from play from Melaugh and Duggan to bring a conclusion to a battling, physical and fair contest.

LAVEY: Padraig Kelly; Conor Kearney, Dara Young, James Sargent; Charlie Curley, Aimon Duffin (Capt.), Conor Downey; Eoin Scullion (0-1), Sedgae Melaugh (1-6); Pearse Keenan, Ronan McCloy (1-0), John McGurk; Conal Bradley, Niall Duggan (1-3), Conor O’Hagan (0-1)

SUB USED: Patrick Birt