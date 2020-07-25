Early goals pave the way for Kevin Lynch's win over Swatragh

DERRY SHC ROUND 1

Kevin Lynch's 3-10

Swatragh 0-13

Three quick goals had Kevin Lynch's in the driving seat at home in the driving rain, but they failed to build on it and were left to play second fiddle to Swatragh's intensity to start their season with a win.

Odhrán McKeever (2) and Tiarnán McHugh had the home side in a commanding position, before Swatragh battled their way back into the game.

Swatragh had Niall McQuillan sent off, but they upped the ante. Thanks to the accuracy of the impressive Sean Martin Quinn and Paddy Quinn, they worked their way into the game, but Geoffrey McGonigle's side held on for the win

Full report and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post

RELATED

Sean Leo masterclass not enough for Coleraine. More...