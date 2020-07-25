Sean Leo McGoldrick masterclass not enough to secure Coleraine win

Contact
DERRY SHC ROUND 1
Banagher 1-17
Coleraine 2-14
A tally of 1-9 from Sean Leo McGoldrick wasn't enough to snatch what would've been a deserved win in Saturday's clash at Fr McNally Park.
The home side were five nil up before Dara Mooney hit the net for Eoghan Rua.
Oisin McCloskey netted for Banagher who led 1-9 to 1-5 at the break.
Coleraine began to take control and were level before Banagher hit the front again.
Sean Leo drilled a free to the net, with minutes remaining to put his side ahead.
Banagher drew level and Sean Leo struck again and they were heading for a win, before Dara Cartin slotted over the equaliser.
Banagher face Kevin Lynch's and Swatragh meet Coleraine on Wednesday, August 5.
